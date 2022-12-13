Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,147 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 409,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,130,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

