Wedmont Private Capital Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

SNPS stock traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.09. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

