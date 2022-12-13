Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 411,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $113,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

HD traded up $8.45 on Tuesday, hitting $336.43. The company had a trading volume of 109,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,956. The company has a market cap of $344.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.28.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

