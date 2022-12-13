Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.93, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

