Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

