WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

