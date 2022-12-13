WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Price Performance
OTCMKTS BUDZ traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 21,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
WEED Company Profile
