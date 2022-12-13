Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $557.00 to $538.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $512.00 to $484.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $555.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $565.00 to $545.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $450.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $545.00.

12/9/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $545.00 to $530.00.

12/6/2022 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $559.00 to $557.00.

12/1/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $600.00.

11/29/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $578.00.

11/26/2022 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2022 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

