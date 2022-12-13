Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) recently:

12/8/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/1/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($226.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €205.00 ($215.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($226.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €199.00 ($209.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($263.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €265.00 ($278.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €210.00 ($221.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/20/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($253.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.90 ($2.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €184.45 ($194.16). 330,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €182.97 and a 200-day moving average of €183.63. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.