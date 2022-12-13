Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 409,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

