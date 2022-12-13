West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $10.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.90. 570,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,846. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

