Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 532.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 644,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNP opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

