WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $715,537.19 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.67 million and $715,537.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00436060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00034038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018554 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

