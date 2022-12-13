Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,892.26

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $30,892.26 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

