Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $275.28 or 0.01536817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $159.24 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,715,967 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

