Wrapped Velas Trading Down 6.2% This Week (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $57.38 million and $4,318.52 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02474952 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,214.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

