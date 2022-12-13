XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,849. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,050 shares of company stock worth $78,074.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

