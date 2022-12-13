Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35). Approximately 139,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 92,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.33).

Xpediator Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.38 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.69.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

