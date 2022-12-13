XYO Market Cap Reaches $53.53 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $53.53 million and approximately $379,580.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00043017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020588 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00240879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00406819 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $278,749.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.