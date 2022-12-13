XYO Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $304,716.74 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

