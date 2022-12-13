Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 100,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,002,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Yatsen Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth about $4,876,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,811,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yatsen by 115.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 825,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

