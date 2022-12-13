Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 100,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,002,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
