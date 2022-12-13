YUSD Stablecoin Price Down 0.2% This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.14 million and approximately $306,591.30 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0004894 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $146,085.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

