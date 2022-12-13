Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.52.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.2 %

ZG stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000 in the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 530.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

