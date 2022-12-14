12,550 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.