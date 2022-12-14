1,340 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,175.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.22. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

