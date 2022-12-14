1,940 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

