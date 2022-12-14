1eco (1ECO) One Day Volume Tops $929.15

1eco (1ECO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 13% against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $62.22 million and approximately $929.15 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00514374 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $884.79 or 0.04950406 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.17 or 0.30476918 BTC.
About 1eco
1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.
1eco Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.
