1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.65.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

