2,815 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

