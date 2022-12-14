33,510 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

