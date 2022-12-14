3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,482. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($21.27) to GBX 1,816 ($22.28) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

