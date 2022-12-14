42,193 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.37 and a beta of 2.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

