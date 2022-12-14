54,817 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,837. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

