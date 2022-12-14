58,655 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 908.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 66,844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

