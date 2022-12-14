850 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,937,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPEM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. 23,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,480. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.