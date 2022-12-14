8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 2,616,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,358. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,259,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,521,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 914,496 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 746,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 710,713 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

