Aaron Ahola Sells 2,240 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,978. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

