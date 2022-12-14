AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

SKFRY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 14,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,888. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AB SKF (publ)

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

