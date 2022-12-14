ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down to $45.61

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.61, but opened at $43.39. ABM Industries shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 4,067 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

