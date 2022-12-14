Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SYK traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.68. 8,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

