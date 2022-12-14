Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. AON comprises about 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

AON traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.22. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.22.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

