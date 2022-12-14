Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 35,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

