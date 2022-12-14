abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Reduced by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,740 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 5.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned 0.48% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

