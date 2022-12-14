abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SLFPY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

