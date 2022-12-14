abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APEO stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £645.73 million and a P/E ratio of 268.99. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust alerts:

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.