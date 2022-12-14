Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.35. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

