ACT Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 16.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 286,740 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,068,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,154,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 204,010 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

