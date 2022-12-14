Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the November 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,737.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.82%. Analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

