Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the November 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.