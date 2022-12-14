Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. Adobe has set its Q4 guidance at $3.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $636.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Adobe

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.12.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

