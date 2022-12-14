AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

