AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,958,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.