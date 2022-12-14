AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,958,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87.

